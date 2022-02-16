Realme launches Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers Realme has launched its latest smartphone series in India. The Chinese company has launched Realme 9 Pro at Rs 17,999 in India for the 6GB/128GB storage and Realme 9 Pro with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 18,999. Realme 9 Pro+ is priced at Rs 24,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant while the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model costs Rs 26,999.

The phone is launched in three colour options- Sunrise Blue, Midnight Black, and Aurora Green. Realme 9 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The 6.6-inch LCD display offers a 120Hz refresh rate, and 1000 nits peak brightness. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with a 33W fast charging solution. It comes with a triple camera setup comprising a 64-megapixel wide lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. In the front, the smartphone has a 16-megapixel front camera.

Realme 9 Pro+ is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G chipset, coupled with either 8GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with up to 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1000 nits. The smartphone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 60W fast charging support.The smartphone comes with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor in the back and a 16-megapixel camera in the front..