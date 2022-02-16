‘Scene for the next James Bond movie opening?’: Mahindra on world’s highest rail bridge

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is an active social media user, and one of his most recent tweets included a recommendation for the next James Bond film.

Retweeting a photo of the Chenab bridge, Mahindra commented, ‘Extraordinary achievement. The scene for the next James Bond movie opening?’

Ankur Lahoty, a public official, had first tweeted some intriguing information about the bridge. According to the report, it was not just the highest railway bridge in the world, but also a representation of India’s technological superiority.

Extraordinary achievement. The scene for the next James Bond movie opening? https://t.co/F8bAVvhwxG — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 14, 2022

Also Read: India’s Free Fire app ban causes company behind the game to lose $16 billion

The Chenab Bridge is being built 359 metres above the Chenab riverbed and will be 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower (which has a height of 324 metre), as per Railways authorities.

The Chenab bridge will be 1,315 metres long, with 17 spans, including a 467-meter main arch cross spanning the River. There are two sections to the viaduct: one that is straight and one that is curved. The curvilinear part has a steep curve of 2.74 degrees.