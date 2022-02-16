Snow Taj Mahal in Gulmarg turns new tourist attraction

A snow sculpture of the Taj Mahal has become the newest tourist attraction in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gulmarg following the opening of an igloo café. The sculpture was created by the members of the hotel Grand Mumtaz.

Previously, the igloo café was one of the most popular tourist destinations. Inside the snow cafe, they had an incredible dining experience. With the snow Taj Mahal, travellers in Gulmarg now have another destination to add to their itinerary.

According to reports, the sculpture took 17 days to complete and is roughly 16 feet tall. ‘We wanted to create some resemblance with the name of the hotel keeping in mind to create something that can be talked about for a long time. We wanted to make it memorable for people. Approximately 100 hours of time has gone into this. This place has already become a centre of attraction for tourists’, Satyajeet Gopal, General Manager of Grand Mumtaz Hotel said.

Tourists who have visited this location are inviting others to see and enjoy the view of the site. They feel this is a great concept that the hotel has adopted. After igloo cafe, the site has become the second most viewed in the last several days.