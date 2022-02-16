UAE based air carrier announces 25% discount across all destinations

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi based low-budget air carrier, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi announced one-day flash promotion of 25% discount on flight tickets. The airline is offering this discount on 50,000 seats.

The promotion allows travellers to book the discounted tickets on all flights from and to the UAE, including the recently launched routes to Amman (Jordan), Aqaba (Jordan), Krasnodar (Russia), Yerevan (Armenia) and Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan).

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

The Wizz Air Abu Dhabi network also provides ultra-low fare, hassle-free and efficient travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Amman (Jordan), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Bahrain, Belgrade (Serbia), Kutaisi (Georgia), Krasnodar (Russia), Kyiv (Ukraine), Manama (Bahrain), Moscow (Russia), Muscat (Oman), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others. Tickets are on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app.