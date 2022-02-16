DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

UAE based air carrier announces 25% discount across all destinations

Feb 16, 2022, 05:43 pm IST

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi based low-budget air carrier, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi announced one-day flash promotion of 25% discount  on flight tickets. The airline is offering this discount on 50,000 seats.

The promotion allows travellers to book the discounted tickets on all flights from and to the UAE, including the recently launched routes to Amman (Jordan), Aqaba (Jordan), Krasnodar (Russia), Yerevan (Armenia) and Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan).

The  Wizz Air Abu Dhabi network also provides ultra-low fare, hassle-free and efficient travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Amman (Jordan), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Bahrain, Belgrade (Serbia), Kutaisi (Georgia), Krasnodar (Russia), Kyiv (Ukraine), Manama (Bahrain), Moscow (Russia), Muscat (Oman), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others. Tickets are on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app.

