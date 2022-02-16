Uttarakhand lifts night curfew as Covid cases decline

With the number of daily Covid-19 cases in the state declining, the Uttarakhand government decided to lift the night curfew on Wednesday, allowing many activities with full capacity.

The night curfew, which had been in effect in the state from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., has been lifted as of Wednesday, according to the new Covid-19 guidelines.

Covid curbs will allow all shopping malls, gyms, cinema halls, spas, saloons, theatres, auditoriums, hotels, restaurants, food joints, and dhabas to work at full capacity.

All swimming pools in the state, meanwhile, will be closed until February 28.

All entertainment, educational, cultural, and sports events, as well as wedding ceremonies, have been allowed in full capacity.

Political rallies and protests have been prohibited in the state till February 28.

Aanganwadi centres will open from March 1 across the state .