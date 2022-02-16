Youth icons decide to tie the knot in Kerala; youngest Mayor and MLA will be together in life too!

Kozhikode: Youngest legislator in the Kerala Assembly- Balussery MLA K Sachin Dev and Youngest Mayor- Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran are getting engaged, KM Nandakumar, Sachin’s father confirmed. Though the date of the wedding has not been officially announced, it is expected to take place soon after the CPM State Committee meeting, and both the families have agreed to conduct the function after a month.

Sachin and Arya have been in the headlines for adorning the positions at such young age. Arya was reportedly the youngest mayor in India itself when she took up the post in 2020. Sachin is the youngest MLA in the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly. They have known each other since their period in the Balasangham, the children’s wing of CPM. Sachin has graduated in English literature from Kozhikode government arts college and also in law from the Kozhikode law college. Arya contested to the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation when she was a graduate student at the All Saints College.

Arya Rajendran is also the state president of Bala Sangham. She is a state committee member of SFI and area committee member of CPI(M) at Chala. Sachin is currently the SFI national joint secretary. Arya is the state committee member of the organisation.