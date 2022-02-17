13 women killed in UP’s Kushinagar after accidentally falling into well during wedding celebrations

Kushinagar: At least 13 women lost their lives and over a dozen injured after drowning in a well, late on Wednesday, during a ‘haldi’ ceremony at a wedding in Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place in the Nebua Naurangia area of Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh, when women and girls were standing by the railing around the well and the iron mesh gave way.

UP | 13 women have died. The incident occurred last night at around 8.30 pm in the Nebua Naurangia, Kushinagar. The incident happened during a wedding program wherein some people were sitting on a slab of a well & due to heavy load,the slab broke: Akhil Kumar, ADG, Gorakhpur Zone pic.twitter.com/VaQ8Sskjl2 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 17, 2022

District Magistrate of Kushinagar, S Rajalingam said to reporters that an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh will be given to the kin of the deceased. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has deeply condoled the death of people in the accident, and directed the concerned officials to conduct rescue and relief operations immediately and provide proper treatment to the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the families of those who killed in the incident that took place in Nebua Naurangiya police circle. ‘The accident in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh is heart-wrenching. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this. With this, I wish the injured a speedy recovery. The local administration is involved in all possible help’, he tweeted. PM has also announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the family members of the killed. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured.

????? ?????? ?? ??????? ??? ??? ????? ?????????? ??? ????? ??? ????? ?? ???? ??? ?????? ???? ??, ???? ??????? ?? ????? ??? ???? ???? ????????? ?????? ???? ???? ???? ??? ?? ?????? ?? ???? ?? ???? ?????? ???? ?? ????? ???? ???? ??????? ??????? ?? ???? ??? ??? ???? ??? — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 17, 2022

Reportedly, the incident took place during the wedding ceremony of Amit Kushwaha, son of Parmeshwar Kushwaha, a resident of of School Tola of Naurangiya village. ‘Matikodva’ (a pre-marriage ceremony, part of ‘haldi’ ritual) was going on in front of the well, located about 100 meters from the house. The well had been closed with RCC (reinforced concrete) slab. During the ritual, a large number of women and girls stood on that slab when it suddenly broke and they fell into the well. The well is said to be very deep, and water level was high.

The rescue operations were underway till past midnight with senior officers monitoring the situation on the ground. Around 22 women fell into the well. While some were rescued by villagers and the police, 13 others could not be saved in time. ADG Gorakhpur, Commissioner Gorakhpur, DM and SP were among the top officials at the spot. They also visited the district hospital and met the relatives of the deceased.