Air quality in Delhi ‘poor’; Mercury may reach 26 degrees Celsius

Even though the mercury was expected to rise to 26 degrees Celsius, Delhi’s air quality was rated ‘poor’ on Thursday morning. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) was 272 at 8 a.m. On Wednesday, the average 24-hour AQI was 272 in the ‘poor’ category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

Due to the low wind speed, the AQI is likely to stay in the ‘poor’ category for a few days, according to the Union earth science ministry’s System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research.