Bappi Lahiri’s son returns from US to carry out his father’s last rites; Funeral to be held today

Mumbai: Musican-singer Bappi Lahiri’s son Bappa Lahiri has returned from the US with his family for carrying out his father’s last rites. Bappi Lahiri’ last rites will be performed on Thursday in Mumbai, according to a statement released by the family. Veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passed away on Wednesday at the age of 69 in Mumbai’s CritiCare Hospital, due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea). His mortal remains have been carried to Vile Parle crematorium in Mumbai.

‘It’s a deeply sad moment for us. Our beloved Bappi Da has left for heavenly abode last midnight. The cremation will take on arrival of Bappa From LA tomorrow mid-morning. We are seeking love and blessings for his soul’, the family had earlier informed in a statement. Lahiri, known for disco-style songs, has popularised the use of synthesized disco music in Indian cinema and sang some of his own compositions.

Bappi Lahiri was best-known for delivering popular songs in several films of the late 1970s-80s like Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, and Sharaabi, to name a few. His last Bollywood song was titled Bhankas was for the 2020 film Baaghi 3, starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor. The veteran singer also made an appearance during an episode of the last season of the TV reality show Bigg Boss 15, where he arrived as a guest along with his grandson Swastik. Bappi Lahiri and his son Bappa collaborated on the soundtrack of 2013 Telugu film Action 3D.