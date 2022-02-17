Covid-19 cases in India see minor rise with 30,757 infections

India reported 30,757 cases of the corona virus infections on Thursday, up by 142 cases from the previous day’s tally of 30,615.

According to a Union health ministry bulletin released on Thursday, the country’s total positive cases have now hit 42,723,558, while the death toll has risen to 5,10,413.

In the last 24 hours, 82,988 patients have recovered from the viral disease, increasing the overall number of recoveries to 4,18,43,446. The rate of recovery was 97.94 percent. The daily positivity rate was recorded at less than 3%. (2.61).

In the last 24 hours, a total of 12,51,677 tests were conducted, taking the total tests conducted so far to 75.42 crore, read the health ministry bulletin.