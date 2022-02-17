Emirates flight from Dubai to Washington flew too low, observe the investigators

Investigators reported on Thursday that a long-haul Emirates flight bound for Washington in December failed to fly high properly and flew too low and rapidly over the city-state before reaching height over the sea.

Although no one was hurt on the December 19 flight, such low altitudes and high speeds can damage an aircraft and increase the chance of colliding with a large building. Flight No. EK231 was only 200 feet above the ground at times when it flew through Dubai’s Deira area before reaching the Persian Gulf, according to tracking data.

According to the General Civil Aviation Authority’s initial investigation, the pilot operating the Boeing 777 for the nighttime departure set the plane’s altitude selection to 4,000 feet, which is usual. According to the investigation, the pilot also stated that she followed the directions of the plane’s onboard computer.

The plane, on the other hand, flew low and fast. Investigators claim to have recovered data from the jet, but that the cockpit voice recorder had been “overwritten,” without going into any detail.

According to the investigators, their final report would focus on “the root cause of the aircraft’s shallow rise and the crew performance.”

Emirates, Dubai’s state-owned airline, declined to comment on Thursday. The incident was initially reported on by The Air Current, a website devoted to the aviation sector.