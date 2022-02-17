Famous Malayalam actor Kottayam Pradeep passes away!

Malayalam actor Pradeep KR, better known by his stage name Kottayam Pradeep, passed away on Thursday after suffering from a heart attack. He was 61. His acting career began in 2001 at the age of 40 and he mostly played comedy roles. He has appeared in over 70 films. He made his film debut with Ee Nadu Enale Vare directed by IV Sasi.

The initial years of his career were spent as a junior artist, often in uncredited roles and without speaking roles. In addition to Rajamanikyam and 2 Harihar Nagar, he appeared in many other movies. The works he is best known for include Aadu Oru Bheegara Jeevi Aanu, Oru Vadakkan Selfie, Life of Josutty, Kunjiramayanam, Welcome to Central Jail, Amar Akbar Antony, Adi Kapyare Kootamani and Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan.

Pradeep also won the Best Supporting actor for various roles at the 2nd Asianet Comedy Awards 2016. The actor is survived by his wife Maya and two children.