Google Drive’s new filters are making searches easier for everyone!

According to a Washington Post report, the Search chips feature, that’s supposed to make searching for files in Google Drive easier, has now been made available to all Workspace users, including those who subscribe to G Suite Basic and Business. The Verge reports that it was released as a beta in November. Users can narrow down search results by location, file type, date modified, people, tasks, and shared labels.

By typing a keyword into Drive’s search bar as they normally would, users can use search chips. Within the search bar, users will find six different dropdown menus: Location, File Type, People, Last Modified, Title only, and Todo. By clicking one of these menus, they’ll be able to filter their search results accordingly. For instance, click Location, and you’ll be able to filter results by Anywhere in Drive, My Drive, Shared with me, Starred, and Trashed.

Google previously hid Drive’s more limited collection of search filters inside a dropdown menu in the search bar. By placing them just above your search results, they will be easier to find and manage. According to The Verge, Google rolled out search chips to Gmail in 2020, which you can also find beneath the search bar. After using search chips in Gmail, it is nice to see the feature carry over to Drive, where things can become disorganized pretty quickly.