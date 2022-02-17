‘I don’t impose a dress code on anyone’; Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, has stated that he does not impose a dress code on his officials Just because he likes to dress in a certain manner.

In an interview with India Today TV, he said ‘Every person is free to wear what he or she wants. But that freedom is limited to public places, markets and homes. But I don’t impose a dress code on anyone. I can’t do that.’

He was referring to the Karnataka hijab controversy, in which girl students are demanding that they be allowed to wear hijab in class. ‘However, every organization must follow uniform regulations. If a policeman says that he is from a particular religion and he will dress up accordingly, then the organisation will descend into chaos.’ He added.