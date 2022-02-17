Maiden post from Dhanush after his split with Aishwarya

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth startled fans when they announced their separation last month after nearly 18 years of marriage. Recently the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture for the first time since his split.

Dhanush shared a photo of himself and his son Yatra Raja from their trip to Ooty. Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, ‘Now, where have I seen this before ?’ As soon as the post was shared, fans showered the actor and his son with love and affection in the comment section.

Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth announced their separation in a joint statement on January 17, 2022. The couple got married on November 18, 2004, and Aishwarya is Rajinikanth’s elder daughter. Yatra and Linga, the couple’s two boys, were born in 2006 and 2010, respectively.

On the work front, Dhanush was most recently featured in the film Atrangi Re, which also starred Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan. This was Dhanush’s third Bollywood film. He will soon be featured in Maaran, an action thriller. Maaran has opted to bypass the theatrical release and instead debut on Disney+ Hotstar. Dhanush will also make his Hollywood debut in the film The Gray Man, which also stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Billy Bob Thornton, Julia Butters, and a slew of other notable performers.