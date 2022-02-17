‘My life will never be the same again’: Raveena Tandon remembers Ravi Tandon on his birth anniversary

Mumbai: Actor Raveena Tandon penned an emotional note on social media for her father and veteran filmmaker Ravi Tandon, on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

‘Happy birthday papa. My life will never be the same again. You will always be the apple of my eye. Cheers’, the actress wrote on Instagram. Alongside the heartfelt note, Raveena posted a few throwback images from Ravi Tandon’s last year’s birthday celebrations. In the pictures shared, Ravi Tandon can be seen cutting his birthday cake in presence of close family members.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

Ravi Tandon passed away on February 11 at the age of 86. He was suffering from lung fibrosis and died due to respiratory failure, and his last rites were performed by his daughter Raveena. Ravi Tandon had directed films such as ‘Nazrana’, starring Rajesh Khanna, Sridevi and Smita Patil; ‘Khel Khel Mein’, featuring Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor; Amitabh Bachchan-starrer ‘Majboor’; and ‘Anhonee’ with Sanjeev Kumar in the lead role.