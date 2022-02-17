‘No rain or snow in Himachal’; Attal Tunnel now open for tourists

Himachal Pradesh remains clear from February 15 to 20 despite rain and snow forecast in parts of north India. There was a minimum temperature increase on Thursday in Himachal Pradesh. Mandi and Shimla are among the districts that have experienced a break from the cold wave.

After clear weather, the authorities also opened the Atal Tunnel to tourists. In accordance with SDM Keylong’s order, only four-wheel-drive vehicles are permitted in Darcha, whereas tourist vehicles can use Atal Tunnel to get to the bridge over the ChandraBhaga River. No hotel reservations or homestays are necessary.

From the night of February 17 to 18, a strong western disturbance is predicted in Himachal Pradesh by the Meteorological Center Shimla. It is forecast that a combination of rain and snow will fall in the mountainous areas on the 18th and 19th of February, including Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Mandi, Kullu, Chamba, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti. For now, the weather will likely remain clear in the plain districts of Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Kangra until February 19.

In Keylong, a minimum of -11 degrees has been recorded following a clear sky on Thursday. Due to the clear skies, the snow has started melting and the minimum temperature has fallen. In addition, the minimum temperature was recorded at -3.6, -1.2, and 4.7 degrees Fahrenheit in Kalpa, Manali, and Shimla, respectively. Una has recorded the highest 25-degree temperature. In the last 24 hours, neither rain nor snow have fallen in the state.