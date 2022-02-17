PM Modi to address rally In Fatehpur, UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be address at a rally in Fatehpur, UP today ahead of the state’s second phase assembly elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said yesterday at an election rally in Sitapur that people want to see those who brought rule of law to Uttar Pradesh return to power, and that having a BJP government meant keeping rioters and “mafia raj” under control.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress in charge of the Uttar Pradesh elections, will campaign in Punjab today in Pathankot and Ludhiana.

Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister, will address the Nukkad Sabha in Punjab today, before of the state’s polls on Sunday.

Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Punjab, and Uttarakhand will be going to the polls and the counting of votes is scheduled to be done on March 10