Renowned artist Sudarshan Pattnaik extends Bday wishes to Telangana CM KCR with a sand sculpture

Puri: Renowned sand artist and Padmashri Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sand sculpture at Puri beach in Odisha on Thursday, extending wishes to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on his birthday, and called him a ‘Fighter’. This was coordinated by Vanga Rajeshwar Reddy of Siddipet. ‘The Fighter, Administrator and Visionary. Happy Birthday to KCR Sir’, Pattnaik wrote in the art.

KCR is the second Chief Minister whose sand art has been created by Patnaik while the first one was that of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. He has also been credited for making a stunning sculpture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. Earlier today, Prime Minister extended birthday greetings to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and prayed for his healthy life.

Birthday wishes to Telangana CM Shri KCR Garu. Praying for his long and healthy life. @TelanganaCMO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 17, 2022

Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao, popularly known as KCR, was born in Chintamadaka, Medak District, on February 17, 1954. He is also the founder President of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) which was at the forefront of the movement for Statehood to Telangana. He has been a Member of the Legislative Assembly for multiple terms from different constituencies. Moreover, he was also a Member of Parliament and has also held the position of Cabinet Minister for Labour and Employment.