Singapore reopens border after long halt due to Omicron outbreak

Singapore will increase quarantine-free travel to Hong Kong, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates this month, according to the health ministry, continuing border reopening after a suspension due to a coronavirus epidemic.

In addition, the city-state would reinstate and expand quotas under its vaccinated travel programme, which was cut in December to deal with the Omicron variant.

Singapore will simplify border controls for all travellers and eliminate the need for entry authorisation for qualifying citizens with long-term passes, according to the ministry, making it easier for expats to travel.

However, some foreign employees with different permissions who work in industries such as construction and manufacturing will still require entry approval.

Authorities stated that the country wants to gradually eliminate vaccinated travel lanes for visitors from selected countries, allowing all vaccinated travellers to enter without quarantine.

Australia, India, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the United States are among the countries participating in the vaccinated travel lane initiative. The new Hong Kong lane is unilateral.

On Tuesday, Singapore recorded a record 19,179 local coronavirus infections, but the vast majority of individuals exhibited weak or no symptoms. According to the administration, the workload was within expectations and the general situation in the healthcare system was steady.

According to Gan Kim Yong, minister of trade and industry, Singapore could witness 15,000 to 20,000 COVID-19 daily cases till the current Omicron wave ends in a few weeks.

The government announced a slew of amendments to local COVID-19 measures, including loosening requirements for confirmed patients’ close contacts, eliminating routine testing for workers in some industries, and allowing for more interactions at households and workplaces.

Singapore will relax social and travel restrictions once the Omicron wave has passed, according to Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, who also stated that the new local laws on testing and isolation lay a greater emphasis on personal responsibility rather than legislative duties.