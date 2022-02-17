US to check up on 416000 Tesla vehicles after getting allegations on their brakes

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced on Thursday that it has launched a formal inquiry into 416,000 Tesla vehicles following allegations of unexpected brake activation linked to the company’s driver assistance system Autopilot.

The preliminary assessment covers 2021-2022 Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in the United States, following 354 complaints about the issue during the previous nine months. According to the NHTSA, the vehicles under consideration include an advanced driver assistance technology known as Autopilot, which allows them to brake and steer automatically inside their lanes.

According to the NHTSA, “complainants state that the rapid deceleration occur without notice, at random, and frequently multiple times in a single drive.”

The NHTSA stated earlier this month that it was investigating consumer concerns that Tesla vehicles were applying the brakes unnecessarily. Before the NHTSA can issue a formal recall demand, it must first conduct a preliminary examination.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk stated in May that removing a radar sensor from its partially autonomous driving system will address the issue of “phantom braking,” which some Tesla drivers have long complained about. Tesla did not respond to a request for comment after disbanding its media relations department.