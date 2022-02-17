Widespread rainfall expected in Tamil Nadu and Kerala

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Kerala during the next five days. It said that north-easterly winds at lower tropospheric levels over coastal Tamil Nadu were predicted to bring scattered light to moderate rainfall to Lakshadweep during the next two days.

Under the impact of two feeble western disturbances, IMD predicts isolated light rainfall or snowfall across Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad over the next five days. From Friday through Sunday, the same weather was predicted in Himachal Pradesh, as well as in Uttarakhand on Sunday.