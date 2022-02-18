Airbus hopes for peaceful resolution to Qatar crisis

Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury said on Thursday that the company aims to negotiate an acceptable settlement with Qatar Airways over damage to the surface of its A350 passenger jets.

The firms have been embroiled in a months-long dispute about paint degradation and deterioration of anti-lightning protection on long-haul jets, which Airbus has conceded require maintenance while arguing the issues do not jeopardise safety.

Qatar Airways has sued Airbus for over $600 million and has refused to accept possession of any A350s until its regulator obtains a thorough investigation of the matter.

According to Airbus, Qatar Airways mischaracterized the situation as a safety issue and misread the contract. Airbus has revoked contracts for two of the planes, as well as a related deal for 50 smaller A321s.

“We had to make the decision to use our rights,” Faury said at a press conference following the outcome. “This decision came after numerous attempts to identify mutually beneficial solutions, and we remain hopeful of an amicable solution.”

Qatar Airways did not respond to requests for comment. Both sides have vowed to defend their positions in what is thought to be an extremely rare public debate in the secretive planemaking industry.