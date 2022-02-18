Arab Coalition forces destroys explosives-laden boat in Red Sea

Riyadh: The Arab Coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia has intercepted and destroyed an explosives-laden boat of Houthi rebels in the south of the Red Sea. The coalition added that the boat had departed Yemen’s main Red Sea port of Hodeidah.

Earlier in January 1, the Houthi rebels backed by Iran hijacked a UAE-flagged cargo vessel off the western Yemeni port of Hodeidah. The cargo ship named RWABEE was carrying hospital equipment and was going to Jazan in Saudi Arabia.

The Houthi rebels are launching continuous attack targeting Saudi Arabia with explosives-laden drones, missiles and booby-trapped boats. The Houthi rebels initiated a civil war against the government in the country in 2014 and captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa. Arab coalition forces have interfered in the issue and is supporting the government forces. Till now, more than 100,000 civilians have been killed in the civil war.