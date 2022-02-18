Bird flu confirmed after 100 birds die in poultry farm in Thane, Mumbai

Bird flu cases have been identified in the Thane district of Maharashtra following the death of over 100 birds at a poultry farm in Shahapur lately, an official said on Thursday.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Thane Zilla Parishad, Dr Bhausaheb Dangde, said, ‘Around 100 birds died at the poultry farm in Vehloli village in Shahapur tehsil recently. Their samples were sent to a Pune-based laboratory for testing and the results confirmed that they died due to H5N1 avian influenza’.

Following that, around 25,000 birds being bred at poultry farms within a one-kilometre radius of the affected farm would be culled in the coming days, he said, adding that the animal husbandry department of the district would take steps to prevent the sickness from spreading to other birds.

He stated that the detection of bird flu cases had been reported to the Union Ministry of Fisheries and Animal Husbandry.