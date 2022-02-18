Brad Pitt sues Angelina Jolie over ‘unlawful’ business deal with Russian billionaire

Angelina Jolie has been sued by Brad Pitt for an allegedly ‘illegal’ business agreement with Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler. Jolie allegedly sold her shares in their French winery Chateaux Miraval to Shefler without Pitt’s consent.

According to the complaint of Pitt, the two agreed not to sell their shares in Miraval without the permission of each other. He contends that his right of ‘first refusal’ was taken away as a result of the purported transaction.

Pitt and Jolie purchased the Château Miraval winery in France in 2008 and put their money into two companies that they founded before their wedding in 2014: Nouvel LLC (Angelina Jolie) and Mondo Bongo LLC (Brad Pitt). Pitt agrees that Jolie contributed 40% of the money needed to acquire the vineyard, but he also claims that he was responsible for Miraval’s success on his own.

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, claiming in court that she had tried to work out a ‘complete buyout’ and even negotiate an agreement with her ex-husband. ‘(Angelina Jolie) does not want to jointly hold separate property assets with her ex-husband or be his unwilling and disregarded business partner’, Jolie’s court filings said.

Angelina and Brad are currently also embroiled in a custody fight for their kids- Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne.