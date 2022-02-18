Canadian ‘new immigration policy’: Things to know before moving

Good news for those who want to immigrate to Canada! Since India is the largest source country for immigrants to Canada, Indians will benefit from this plan greatly. The number of new permanent residents who are Indian nationals is estimated to reach nearly one-third by 2021. For Indian nationals who are interested in settling permanently in Canada, there are many immigration options available to them. Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced a plan that will continue to welcome immigrants, which is ideal for Indians.

What is the new plan?

Aiming to continue welcoming immigrants at a rate of about 1% of Canada’s population, the 2022-2024 Immigration Levels Plan is designed to ensure Canada has the workers needed to meet critical labour market gaps and support a strong economy in the future. In 2023, there will be 447,055 permanent residents, and in 2024, 451,000 permanent residents. Building on our previous levels plan, this plan focuses more on supporting our economic resurgence and post-pandemic recovery.

The Government of Canada announced a plan in support of these increased levels to modernize Canada’s immigration system to fuel economic recovery and improve people’s experiences, which will address key challenges such as reducing inventories and creating predictable processing times that our people expect and deserve.

What will it do?

By implementing this plan, regions with acute economic, labor, and demographic challenges can attract and retain newcomers. In addition, it will increase immigration of French-speaking Canadians from outside Quebec, support the integration of newcomers, and strengthen Francophone communities across the country. We expect to reach a target of 4.4% of French-speaking immigrants outside Quebec by 2023 as part of our Francophone Immigration Strategy.

What are the highlights of the plan?

There will be 1.14% of Canadians in college by 2024.

Nearly 60% of admissions are in the Economic Class.

Aid for vulnerable populations, including granting permanent residence to refugees working in health care during the pandemic.

Humanitarian immigration provides a safe haven for those facing persecution during global crises.

Talent retention of those already in Canada by granting permanent status to temporary residents accepted through the time-limited pathways for essential workers launched in spring 2021.

This plan also recognizes the importance of family reunification and helps maintain the 12-month processing standard for spouses and children.

What will happen to Afghan nationals Canada is taking in?

At least 40,000 Afghan nationals will be resettled in Canada over the next two years as part of the country’s global humanitarian commitment. In the wake of these efforts, Canada now hosts more than 7,550 Afghan refugees. In order to ensure safe passage for those in Afghanistan, we are working with partners in the region. By providing a strong foundation for post-pandemic economic growth, the Immigration Levels Plan will help cement Canada’s position among the world’s top destinations for talent, reuniting families with their loved ones, and fulfilling Canada’s humanitarian responsibilities.

