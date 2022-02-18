Commodity Market: Gold price falls in India

Mumbai: Price of gold edged lower in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures fell 0.3% to Rs 50230 per 10 gram while silver edged 0.06% lower to Rs 63825 per kg. On Thursday, price of gold had touched an 8-month high. Gold prices rose on Thursday following news from NATO and the US that Russia was increasing its troops in the border areas of Ukraine.

Also Read; Cops to seek remand of driver of truck involved in Deep Sidhu’s death

In the international market price of spot gold fell 0.4% to $ 1,890.91 per ounce. Meanwhile, price of sovereign gold surged in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 37,040, higher by Rs 400 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4630, up by Rs 50.