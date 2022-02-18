Cops to seek remand of driver of truck involved in Deep Sidhu’s death

On Friday, the driver of the truck involved in the accident that killed Punjabi star Deep Sidhu will appear in court. Qasim, the driver, is a Haryana citizen who lives in Nuh. He was arrested yesterday. His remand would be sought by the Haryana Police.

According to a witness, Qasi fled the spot immediately following the accident. Sidhu died after his SUV hit with a truck on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway in Sonipat district, where he was accused of being a key conspirator in the Red Fort violence on Republic Day last year.

When the incident occurred, he was travelling from Delhi to Punjab. A case was filed against the truck driver when Deep Sidhu’s brother Mandeep filed a complaint alleging rash and negligent driving.