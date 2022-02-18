Country eases Covid-19 restrictions

Seoul: South Korea has decided to ease Covid-19 restrictions. The government took this decision due to economic concerns over social distancing measures. The government has decided to ease restrictions by allowing cafes and restaurants to stay open an extra hour till 10pm starting Saturday.

The country will also drop its requirement that businesses including restaurants and cafes maintain handwritten visitor logs to allow for contact tracing, officials said.

South Korea reported a record 109,831 new infections for Thursday. Health experts warned that this number could rise to 270,000 new cases a day next month.