Decorated roof panel of buried temple found in Bhubaneswar

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) unearthed a slanting roof with decorated panels while excavating a buried temple on the Sari Deula grounds. The panels portraying human figures were discovered behind the Bhabani Shankar temple in Old Town, near the southwest direction of the temple.

Arun Malik, ASI Superintending Archaeologist (Bhubaneswar circle), said the sculptures are unique in nature as such ornamentation are not seen in any of Bhubaneswar’s existing temples.

The slanting roof was found 2.5 metres underneath, and the ornate panels are comparable to those discovered at the location a week before. The ASI uncovered an old sculpture of Lord Vishnu, two inscriptions, and a decorative panel while excavating the buried temple last week. While the temple was discovered to be constructed in the Khakara style (as evidenced by its roof design and characteristics), the Vishnu image is one of Odisha’s oldest, and the decorative panel depicts a holy bathing scene of either a monarch or a priest.

The sculptures look to be conventional Hindu characters, according to Malik, but it is too early to say what time these inscriptions or sculptures belong to. The buried temple is a ‘jagamohan’ that faces south towards Bindusagar.