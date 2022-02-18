Gauahar Khan reveals she was admitted to hospital, shares pic with IV drip in hand

Actress Gauahar Khan recently took to her social media handle to share some pictures of herself that scared her followers. Taking to Instagram Stories on Thursday the actress posted a picture of her hand with an IV drip and wrote, ‘ For all Allah’s mercies!’

Gauahar has never acknowledged that she was in the hospital before. While her admirers were concerned about her health, Gauahar Khan posted a selfie of herself and her mother, Razia Khan, with the caption, ‘Back to where I feel the safest @raziakhan1503’.

She also informed her fans about her health and wrote, ‘I’m ok! Much love to all’.

Gauahar Khan’s husband Zaid Darbar also shared a throwback photo from their marriage and wrote, ‘I’m here for you. Forever & always’, Gauahar reposted it and added, ‘Mere saathiya’.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar met and fell in love during Lockdown 2020. They got married in Mumbai in December 2020, after dating for six months. Close friends and family members attended their wedding.

On the work front, Gauahar Khan has been filming for a number of projects recently. Her next appearance will be in the online series Bestseller, which will be available on Amazon Prime Videos.