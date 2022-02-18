Grenade attack by terrorists in Srinagar, policeman injured

Srinagar: A policeman was injured in a grenade attack by terrorists towards the CRPF and the local police in Khwaja Bazaar area in the old Srinagar city, on Friday afternoon.

J&K | Terrorists hurled a grenade on security forces at Khwaja Bazar Nowhatta area of Srinagar. Two shops were damaged in the incident. No injury reported pic.twitter.com/A4iF81puzf — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2022

Also read: 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case: 38 convicts get death sentence, 11 sentenced to life imprisonment

The ultras lobbed the grenade at police personnel, who were deployed at Khwaja Bazaar in Nowhatta area of Jammu and Kashmir, the police officials informed. They added that the policeman sustained minor injuries in the blast. Two shops were reportedly damaged in the incident, they added.

Also read: Money laundering case: ED takes over the custody of Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Kaskar