‘Khalistan’ allegation against Kejriwal; MHA may provide armed security to Kumar Vishwas

In light of the allegations of ‘separatism’ levelled against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by former Aam Admi Party leader Kumar Vishwas, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs is reviewing his security.

On Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shared a video of Kumar Vishwas, a founding member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), stating that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wants to be ‘either the Punjab CM or the PM of Khalistan’ In the video, the BJP said Kumar Vishwas was heard recalling his conversation with Arvind Kejriwal. However, Vishwas didn’t mention Kejriwal’s name.

Because the claims emerged just before the Punjab elections, the matter has gained even more prominence. In view of recent developments, sources in the Ministry of Home Affairs told India Today that Kumar Vishwas may be provided armed security.