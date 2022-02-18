Know how to link Aadhar Card with NPS account online

New Delhi: The National Pension System (NPS) is contribution retirement savings scheme launched by the union government. The scheme is administered and regulated by Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA). The union government has made Adhar Card mandatory proof or identification for availing benefits under the National Pension Scheme (NPS).

Here is how to link Aadhar Card with NPS online:

Log in to your NPS account.

Click on sub menu ‘Update Aadhaar/Address Details’ under the main menu ‘Update Details’

Select the option ‘Add/Update Aadhaar Number’.

Submit your Aadhaar Number.

Enter OTP received from ‘UIDAI’ on your registered mobile number.

After Authentication through OTP, Aadhaar will be linked to your PRAN.

However, users/subscribers must note the following points before seeding Aadhaar in their PRAN.

1. Name registered against your PRAN should exactly match the name as registered with ‘UIDAI’.

2. A Subscriber is required to seed the Aadhaar in his / her PRAN through the above process even if Aadhaar was provided earlier.

3. For Government Subscribers, the Aadhaar seeding process will be completed once the request initiated by a Subscriber is authorised online by his /her respective Nodal Office.