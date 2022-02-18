Mamta Banerjee names newly formed TMC National Panel office bearers ;

Mamata Banerjee, the leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and West Bengal chief minister, is likely to name office-bearers of the party’s newly formed national working committee on Friday, after convening the panel’s first meeting.

‘She may also announce the names of the mayors of the four civic bodies, which the TMC won,’ said a TMC leader who did not want to be named. After dissolving the last panel amid rumblings over the ‘one person, one post’ policy, Banerjee formed the 20-member committee last week. The policy was adopted by the party last year. The policy has been advocated by Abhishek Banerjee, the chief minister’s nephew.

Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha, Amit Mitra, and Abhishek Banerjee, who was chosen as TMC’s national general secretary in June 2021, are all members of the new working committee. Along with the previous working committee, Abhishek Banerjee’s post was dissolved.

Derek O’ Brien and Saugata Roy, both members of Parliament, are among the prominent names dropped from the new panel. Suvendu Adhikari, who has since joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, was on the 2017 panel (BJP).