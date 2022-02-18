Money laundering case: ED takes over the custody of Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Kaskar

Mumbai: Enforcement Directorate (ED) took custody of gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Kaskar on Friday, from Thane jail in connection with an alleged money laundering case registered against Dawood and his aides. He will be produced before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Mumbai on Friday, ED added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted raids at the residence of Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case. Searches carried out by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at several places linked to the people associated with the underworld in Mumbai, ANI reported, quoting sources.

Sources also stated that these searches are being conducted in a recently registered money laundering case. ‘ED is carrying out searches at several places linked to the people associated with the underworld, in Mumbai in a money laundering case. Some underworld fugitives and politicians are also under investigation’, it added.