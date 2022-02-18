Noise launches ColorFit Pulse Grand smart watch in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: India based lifestyle brand Noise launched a new smart watch `ColorFit Pulse Grand`. The smart watch is available on Amazon.in and the Noise website (gonoise.com) and is priced at Rs 1,999.

It features a 1.69-inch TFT LCD and offers 60 sports modes. It offers features, including heart rate monitor, stress monitor, sleep monitor, blood oxygen monitor, and menstrual cycle tracker. It also comes with with an Sp02 monitor, 150 watch faces and IP68 rating.

It is compatible with NoiseFit App, which helps Noisemakers connect with their friends and share their fitness progress. The smartwatch has a longevity of up to seven days for uninterrupted usage and can be charged to 1,500 minutes in just 15 minutes.