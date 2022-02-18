OnePlus launches 5G smartphone ‘Nord CE 2’ in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, OnePlus launched its new 5G smartphone, Nord CE 2 5G in India. The 8GB+128 variant of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone is priced at Rs 24,999 and 6GB+128GB model is priced at Rs 23,999. The new phone will be available on Amazon from February 22.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chip and is backed by a 4500 mAh battery and supports 65W SuperVOOC fast charging. It comes with a 6.4-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The smartphone runs on an Android 11 with OxygenOS software based on version 11.3 on top. It houses a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultrawide-angle, and a 2MP macro camera. In the front, it houses a 16MP selfie shooter.