PM hosts prominent Sikh personalities at his residence ahead of Punjab polls

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a number of prominent Sikhs at his residence on Friday. The meeting came two days before the Punjab Assembly polls, with the BJP going all out to woo the Sikh community as it seeks to put up a strong show in an alliance with former chief minister Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress and the Akali Dal faction headed by Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa.

The Sikh personalities who attended the meeting with Modi reportedly included Delhi Gurudwara Committee president Harmeet Singh Kalka, Padma Sri-awardee Baba Balbir Singh ji Sichewal, Mahant Karamjit Singh of Sewapanthi, Yamuna Nagar, Baba Joga Singh of Dera Baba Jang Singh in Karnal and Sant Baba Mejor Singh Waa of Mukhi Dera Baba Tara Singh Waa in Amritsar.

Jathedar Baba Sahib Singh of Kar Sewa in Anandpur Sahib, Surinder Singh Namdhari Darbar of Bheni Sahib, Baba Jassa Singh of Shiromani Akali Budha Dal, Harbhajan Singh of Damdami Taksal and Giani Ranjit Singh, Jathedar, Takht Sri Patna Sahib also attended the meeting, they said.