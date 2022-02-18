Poco launches 5G smartphone M4 Pro in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand Poco launched its latest 5G smartphone, Poco M4 Pro 5G in the Indian market. POCO, an online smartphone brand has launched M4 Pro 5G smartphone. The smartphone will be available in 3 variants and will be available on Flipkart in three colour variants – Power Black, Cool Blue, and POCO Yellow.

The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced for Rs. 14,999. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage costs Rs 16,999 and 8 GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced for Rs 18,999

Also Read: Noise launches ColorFit Pulse Grand smart watch in India: Know the specifications and price

The new phone features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor. It comes equipped with Turbo RAM capability which can extend the device RAM up to 11GB.

It also equips three rear cameras and a 16MP camera in the front. The camera’s supports Night Mode, Kaleidoscope, Slow motion, Time-lapse video, and more. It has a 5000mAh battery with 33W MMT fast charging support.