Prince Harry concerned about bringing his children to the United Kingdom

At a court hearing on Friday, Prince Harry’s lawyers stated that the British royal is unwilling to bring his children to his birthplace because it is unsafe.

Harry has filed a legal challenge to the British government’s reluctance to allow him to pay for his own police security when he visits the country.

According to his legal team, Harry wants to bring his children, Archie, who is almost three, and Lilibet, who is eight months old, to visit his homeland from the United States, but believes it would be too dangerous without police protection.

Harry, who lives with his children and wife, Megan, in Santa Barbara, California, did not show up for the preliminary hearing on Friday. Parts of some legal records were requested to be kept private by both sides in the dispute, and the court agreed.

Senior members of the British royal family are protected by taxpayer-funded police, but Harry and Meghan lost that protection when they stepped down as working royals in 2020 and relocated to the United States. The pair said they made the choice because of the British media’s “unbearable intrusions” and “racist attitudes.”