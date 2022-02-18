Samsung to launch Galaxy Tab S8 series in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: South Korean company, Samsung will launch its Galaxy Tab S8 series in Indian markets next week. The company will launch all the three variants of the tab- Tab S8 Ultra, Tab S8+ and Tab S8. The Tab S8 series is expected to start at Rs 60,000. Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is likely to cost Rs 1,20,000.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 features an 11-inch WQXGA LTPS TFT display with 276ppi of pixel density. It is powered by 4nm octa-core SoC, which is likely to be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

Also Read: Poco launches 5G smartphone M4 Pro in India: Know the specifications and price

The tablet houses a dual rear camera setup –a 13MP primary sensor, along with a 6MP ultra-wide shooter. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ carries a 12MP ultra-wide camera at the front.