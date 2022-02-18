Thanjavur student suicide: 12 arrested from the ABVP cadre give fake names and phone numbers

The Tamil Nadu police had arrested 32 Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) cadres for protesting outside CM MK Stalin’s house. Now, police have discovered that of the 32 arrested, 12 people had provided wrong information to the police.

This was found during the hearing of the bail application before the Chennai Magistrate Court. Paul Kanagaraj, the chairman of the BJP Legal Wing, who appeared on behalf of the cadres, explained that some of the cadres had given their pseudonyms by mistake.

Teynampet police, on the other hand, have filed a new case against them for providing false information. The cadres were arrested for holding a protest demanding justice for the Thanjavur student suicide case outside CM Stalin’s residence, breaching security protocol.

Meanwhile, Dr. Subbiah, Head of Surgical Oncology at Kilpauk Medical College, was suspended after visiting the arrested ABVP cadres in prison. Dr. Subbiah was the ABVP’s former President.