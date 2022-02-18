TMC poster stirs up a storm, depicts Mamata Banerjee as Durga, PM Modi as Mahishasur

In West Bengal, a poster depicting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as ‘Durga’ and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘Mahishasur’ stirred a controversy. A BJP leader called it an insult to the prime minister and Santan Dharma, and said the party would take the matter to the Election Commission.

The poster was placed in the Madnapur district of West Bengal. TMC leader Anima Saha is a party candidate in this district’s Ward Number 1. Mamata Banerjee is depicted as the goddess ‘Durga,’ while PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are depicted as Mahishasur, a Hindu demon.

Opposition parties are also depicted as goats on the poster, with the warning that ‘if someone else voted for them [Opposition parties], they will be sacrificed.’ In the Madnapur district, this has caused a controversy. According to local BJP leader Vipul Acharya, Showing leaders as deities is an insult to Sanatan Dharma. He added, ‘It’s also an insult to our prime minister and home minister.’