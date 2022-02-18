World’s largest blue diamond could fetch $48 million at auction

Sotheby’s announced on Wednesday that it will auction off the world’s biggest blue diamond in April in Hong Kong. The 15.10-carat De Beers Cullinan Blue diamond is projected to sell for more than $48 million, according to the auction house.

As per Sotheby’s, the diamond is the ‘largest internally flawless step cut vivid blue diamond’ ever graded by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA).

According to the press release, this will be the first time a blue diamond larger than 15 carats has ever been auctioned. The diamond, which was previewed in New York this week, will be auctioned at a later date during Sotheby’s Hong Kong Luxury Week in April. It was carved out of a rough stone discovered in April 2021 in the Cullinan mine in South Africa.

Also Read: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022: Date, history and significance

The diamond is larger than the Oppenheimer Blue, a 14.62 carat stone that established the global record for a blue diamond when it sold for $57.5 million at auction in May 2016. The Enigma, the biggest cut diamond ever to come to auction at 555.55 carats, was sold for £3.16 million ($4.3 million) by Sotheby’s in London earlier this month.