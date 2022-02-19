3 terror associates affiliated with Khalistan Tiger Force arrested

Chandigarh: The Haryana police on Saturday arrested three terror associates affiliated with the Khalistan Tiger Force. The police claimed that the arrested were were in contact with terror organizations Khalistan Tiger Force and International Sikh Youth Federation based in Canada and Australia.

According to the Police the accused were getting contracts of perpetrating targeted killings in Punjab through social media and already had a criminal record of murdering a man in Punjab’s Morinda on 8th December. Police also recovered various weapons from their possession.

Also Read: India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage crosses 175.33 crore

Police has registered case under UAPA, IPC Sec 120B and Arms act for perpetrating targeted murders and creating an atmosphere of terror in Punjab.