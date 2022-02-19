‘A dream come true’: Prabhas shares excitement of working with ‘legendary Amitabh Bachchan sir’

Actor Prabhas has completed the first shot of ‘Project K’ today, and he is feeling elated about it. The actor has got his ‘dream come true’, to act with the legendary Big B of Indian cinema, and he took his excitement to his Instagram handle.

Prabhas posted a a still featuring Amitabh Bachchan from the iconic film Deewaar, released in 1975. ‘This is a dream come true for me. Completed the first shot of Project K today with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan sir’, he captioned the post.

Amitabh Bachchan also heaped praises on the ‘Bahubali’ star yesterday, and wrote- ‘T 4196 – … first day .. first shot .. first film with the ‘Bahubali’ Prabhas .. and such a honour to be in the company of his aura, his talent and his extreme humility .. to imbibe to learn .. !!

Project K, a sci-fi drama directed by Nag Ashwin, also features Deepika Padukone. Earlier, on Guru Purnima last year, Prabhas had shared a special note dedicated to Amitabh Bachchan, along with the picture of the clapboard. ‘On this Guru Purnima, it is an honour for me to clap for the Guru of Indian cinema…It now begins’, the actor wrote.