Boeing’s delays in assembling widebody planes have caused American Airlines to make further cuts in its summer international schedule. On Friday, American announced it will temporarily suspend service between Seattle and London, Los Angeles and Sydney, as well as Dallas and Santiago, Chile. It will also delay the launch of service between Dallas and Tel Aviv that was originally planned for June. Moreover, the flights between Miami and São Paulo will be reduced to one flight a day .

According to the airline, it had expected to receive 13 new Boeing 787s this year. However, it will now receive only 10 of them, with the rest arriving next year. American Airlines said that Boeing has promised Compensation for not supplying enough planes on time and hence the airline had to incur losses. Several production flaws have prevented Boeing from delivering the 787 because of gaps between panels of the composite fuselage.

Initially, Fort Worth-based American was planning to operate 89% of its summer 2019 schedule in summer 2022, but that was reduced to 80% in December since flights are inadequate. The airline dropped flights to Hong Kong, Edinburgh, Scotland, and Shannon, Ireland, and decided not to bring back 2010 destinations like Prague. Boeing has declined to reveal when it expects to begin shipping 787s again, which must be approved by the Federal Aviation Administration.