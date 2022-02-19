Australia defeats Sri Lanka fourth time in a row in Twenty20 cricket

Glenn Maxwell, the Player of the Match, led Australia to a six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday, the home team’s fourth successive victory in the five-match Twenty20 series.

With 11 balls remaining, Maxwell pulled up the winning runs with a booming pull shot that raced to the long MCG square boundary to claim the triumph.

Josh Inglis scored 40 runs off 20 balls to help Australia reach 143 for four in response to Sri Lanka’s 139-run total. For the fourth wicket, Inglis and Maxwell embarked on a match-winning 71-run stand.

Sri Lanka’s opener Pathum Nissanka scored 46 from 40 balls after being sent in. However, once Nissanka was out in the 16th over, Australia regained control of the match and went on to win by 5-9.

The Australian bowlers were led by Kane Richardson (2-44) and Jhye Richardson (2-20).

With fast bowlers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood rested ahead of the trip of Pakistan next month, Richardson made his first appearance for Australia since the second test of the Ashes against England in December.